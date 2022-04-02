Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

5022233

See more

5022233
1088846927

Item ID: 1088846927

Live camera follows robber in ski mask walking to entrance door with baseball bat looking around. Suspicious concentrated Caucasian man in balaclava breaking in house trespassing private property

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

photo_oles

photo_oles

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all