Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1016779912

See more

1016779912
1088777393

Item ID: 1088777393

Startup small business SME owner Asian male entrepreneurs packing package preparing delivery parcel and attaching data label on carboard box on table. Ecommerce drops hipping shipment service concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

zEdward_Indy

zEdward_Indy

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all