Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1072826510

See more

1072826510
1088617439

Item ID: 1088617439

Two professional Caucasian bartender creates a cocktail in a modern bar,restaurant. An experienced bartender mixes a red alcoholic drink before serving. The concept of food and drinks close-up

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Osypian Artur

Osypian Artur

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all