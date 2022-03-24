Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1028583098

See more

1028583098
1088542623

Item ID: 1088542623

slow motion of cheerful asian dad playing toy bricks with his baby son on living room floor at home. the boy’s work collapse while he is holding it.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

PR Image Factory

PR Image Factory

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all