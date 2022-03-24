Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
sleepy Asian girl nodding off while sitting in bed brushing her teeth and standing up to leave for preparation after waking up in the morning at home
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos