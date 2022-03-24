Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Asian male engineer in safety uniform and hard hat and female worker colleague inspect storage, stock order at factory warehouse, piles of stacking cardboard manufacture, industry product management.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos