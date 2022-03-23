Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

24379280

See more

24379280
1088512991

Item ID: 1088512991

traditional Tahitian man opening coconut on tourist tour in Bora Bora, Tahiti. French Polynesia. Exotic travel vacation getaway, romantic honeymoon destination.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

RTW Stock

RTW Stock

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all