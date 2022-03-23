Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Young asia people happy girl smile unbox open gift buy order from online store shop take photo shoot camera post social media IG reel app show youth lifestyle blog share sit relax at home sofa couch.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos