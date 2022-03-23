Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

11325035

See more

11325035
1088494645

Item ID: 1088494645

Teen boy wearing virtual reality headset, holding controllers in hands and enjoying new experience in video gaming.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Ievgen Tytarenko

Ievgen Tytarenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all