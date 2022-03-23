Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1048870828

See more

1048870828
1088492969

Item ID: 1088492969

Telehealth telemedicine care mobile app exam visit service asia people. Worry mom and sick kid boy ask doctor in video call talk VoIP clinic self cure with cold flu Rx box pill at sofa home isolation.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Chaay_Tee

Chaay_Tee

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all