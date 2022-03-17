Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1041538723

See more

1041538723
1088318051

Item ID: 1088318051

Cute little daughter and his father swimming in the pool. The father is holding his daughter in his hands and embracing. Slow motion footage. wide view

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

StudioASD

StudioASD

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all