Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
SELECT

See more

1038796136

See more

1038796136
1088317955

Item ID: 1088317955

Handsome Man with Animated Virtual Background: Manager Sitting at a Table, Using Laptop Computer. Social Media Posts on Walls in Augmented Reality. 360 Degree Tracking Shot. Camera Moving Around.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all