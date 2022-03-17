Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
SELECT
1088317931

Item ID: 1088317931

Beautiful Female Proceeds Through Automated Passport Border Control with Identity Face Recognition Scanner at International Airport. Footage Showing Biometric Facial Recognition Scanning Process.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all