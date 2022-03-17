Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1027488467

See more

1027488467
1088314607

Item ID: 1088314607

Two happy young girls hug each other. Females embracing, laughing and excited. Woman friendship, walk in the city outdoors. City view, sunlight on background. Concept of love, vintage, friendship

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Right Cameraman

Right Cameraman

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all