Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Actor in motion capture suit performing some stunt moves next to a game character. Motion capture is an unparalleled method for making animated characters move more realistically
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2304 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos