Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1080580526

See more

1080580526
1088275127

Item ID: 1088275127

Production Room With Workpieces On Shelves. Manual Labor Of Workers. Two Male Operators Assemble Medical Lamps. Manual Labor At Industrial Factory. Production Process Includes Manual Labor.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

A

A. Leon

More from this artist

See all