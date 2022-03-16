Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1019311927

See more

1019311927
1088274909

Item ID: 1088274909

A Grinder machine is Used at the Production Factory. The Grinder machine is Slowly Moving Upwards. Auto Grinder machine is Smoothing the Metal on the Turbine. Industrial Manufacturing. Heavy Industry.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

L

LeonMediallc

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all