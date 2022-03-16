Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1045107952

See more

1045107952
1088274881

Item ID: 1088274881

Dairy Food Production Factory Worker Moves Away Filled Cottage Cheese Container. Organic Cottage Cheese Production Processing Machinery. Industrial Cottage Cheese Production Line. Workplace

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

L

LeonMediallc

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all