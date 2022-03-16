Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1057233973

See more

1057233973
1088274873

Item ID: 1088274873

Worker Moves Stacked Black Boxes For Finished Dairy Products Packaging To Factory Warehouse. Dairy Food Production Factory Workshop With Automated Conveyors. Milk Production Machinery At Dairy Factory

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

L

LeonMediallc

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all