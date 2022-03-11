Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
1088117433

Item ID: 1088117433

Long shot of Biracial man playing acoustic guitar, his young wife drinking hot tea, sitting on chair on terrace by lake on sunny day in summer, talking

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all