Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1061857141

See more

1061857141
1088083717

Item ID: 1088083717

Finalising their plans for success together. 4k video footage of a group of businesspeople having a meeting in an office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all