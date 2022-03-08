Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1086489791

See more

1086489791
1088012861

Item ID: 1088012861

Team of business people collaborating to plan financial strategy, doing teamwork to create sales report on laptop. Office employees working on project strategy to analyze career growth.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all