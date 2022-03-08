Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Nobody in empty business office with interior decorations, laptop and monitors to show statistics charts on display. No people in company workplace to create marketing analysis with graphs data.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV