Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1007056756

See more

1007056756
1088012835

Item ID: 1088012835

Macro shot of female model showing candid smile on camera, wearing red glossy lipstick. Young woman smiling and having positive facial expression, showing authentic emotion. Close up.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all