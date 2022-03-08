Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Team of african american people meeting in office to plan business strategy, looking at financial charts on laptop. Creative colleagues doing collaboration on project and presentation for development.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips