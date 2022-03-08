Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
No people in empty company office with desks and laptops, computers to see business charts and graphs. Nobody in boardroom space with supplies, global contemporary work service.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV