Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Macro shot of young man smiling in front of camera, having short haired beard and white teeth. Authentic person showing candid smile, with natural healthy skin and facial clean trim. Close up.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos