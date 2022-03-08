Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1075885265

See more

1075885265
1088012765

Item ID: 1088012765

Female employees shaking hands to make business deal for financial development and growth. Office workers being in agreement and collaborating on marketing project, research strategy.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all