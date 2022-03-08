Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Laptop screen with financial charts and graphs on office desk, computer display showing data statistics and analysis diagram. Modern device with sales reports and research. Close up.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos