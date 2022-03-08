Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

16056259

See more

16056259
1088012711

Item ID: 1088012711

Macro shot of man moving his lips in front of camera and smiling, showing positive facial expression. Healthy person with natural skin showing candid smile, having short beard. Authentic emotions.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all