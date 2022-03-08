Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1048055704

See more

1048055704
1088012055

Item ID: 1088012055

Two businessmen discussing work together on a laptop at home. Freelancers create a new application, use a computer and a tablet

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

romanvesely

romanvesely

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all