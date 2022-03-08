Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

32044096

See more

32044096
1088012047

Item ID: 1088012047

Handsome Specialist Working on Laptop Computer with Green Screen Mock Up Display at Home Living Room. Freelance Man Chatting to Clients Over the Internet on Social Networks.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

romanvesely

romanvesely

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all