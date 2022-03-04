Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1032303701

See more

1032303701
1087878115

Item ID: 1087878115

Single adult man indoor at home lying bed binge watching tv series or film on streaming using tablet and headphones - entertainment, technology, relaxing concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Eugenio Marongiu

Eugenio Marongiu

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all