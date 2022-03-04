Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Attractive man reading news on mobile phone at skate park. Portrait of focused teen browsing internet. Closeup man face looking at smartphone screen outdoors. Youth culture relaxing leisure concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos