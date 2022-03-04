Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1057901689

See more

1057901689
1087875431

Item ID: 1087875431

Young hipster resting with skate board at skate park. Close up unknown casual man taking break with skateboard in hands at urban skatepark. Modern young people active leisure lifestyle concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all