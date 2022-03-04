Images

Item ID: 1087869161

Tilting down side view of tired out of breath Black man wearing uniform and warm hat, sitting by soccer goal on pitch, drinking water after training on football field at night

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

