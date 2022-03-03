Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1047226936

See more

1047226936
1087857165

Item ID: 1087857165

Close-up of a pastry chef laying out colored chocolates on a black mirror surface in the kitchen of a pastry shop. The process of making handmade chocolates and pralines.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Ievgen Tytarenko

Ievgen Tytarenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all