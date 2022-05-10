Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1087834729
Young beautiful woman in a red swimsuit walks into the turquoise ocean on a paradise sandy beach. Zanzibar. Sexy girl in a bikini resting and bathing on the exotic azure beach at low tide. Slow Motion
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.