Stock Video ID: 1087834649
Aerial view of many fishing boats stranded in the sand off the coast at low tide, Zanzibar. African wooden boats standing on sandy shallow water near the shore beach. Dry coastline without water. 4K
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
