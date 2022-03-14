Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1087834605
Audio speakers vibrate from sound bass in slow motion on black background. Black rubber diffusers of loudspeakers in wooden audio system, Close-up. Powerful membranes oscillate in low frequencies loud
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.