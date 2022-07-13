Images

Stock Video ID: 1087834591

Aerial view of the Plitvice Lakes in the National Park of Croatia. Waterfalls and lakes in Plitvice National Park. Panoramic view of beautiful fresh and virgin nature with green trees on a sunny day.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

RoSt Production

RoSt Production

