Stock Video ID: 1087825675
An aerial view of Hempstead Bay during a cold winter day. The drone camera dolly in and tilt up over the water, flying over an empty barge anchored in the bay. There are other barges in the distance.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
