Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1087759349

Stock Video ID: 1087759349

Cinematic shot of young happy interracial girlfriends shot with laser infrared guns while having fun to play shooting simulation game together on fairground in amusement park on weekend.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

HQuality

HQuality

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.