Stock Video ID: 1087745294
Tracking of curly young African American girl sitting at desk in her bedroom, typing on portable computer, then closing it, taking plastic skateboard and walking away at daytime
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
