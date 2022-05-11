Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1087743833
Low angle backlighted of male Caucasian college student laughing, talking and drinking beer from bottle in paper bag with female Black Gen Zer, sitting on swing in city in summer on sunset
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.