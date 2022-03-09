Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1087743614
Medium long of Black young girl taking selfie with smartphone with cheerful Caucasian guy wearing eyeglasses and denim jacket, sitting on swing outside early summer morning, smiling and making faces
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.