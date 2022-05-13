Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1087741874
Medium long portrait of happy young Caucasian man wearing denim jacket, talking to African American female friend, standing outside in city in summer, then looking and smiling on camera
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.