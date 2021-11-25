Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1018899067

See more

1018899067
1087721981

Item ID: 1087721981

A young beautiful florist girl,the owner of a small business,takes care of beautiful tulips.With a smile, he sprays flowers from the pulvilizer.People,buying,selling.Modern flower shop.Flower boutique

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Osypian Artur

Osypian Artur

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all