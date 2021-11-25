Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1068440108

See more

1068440108
1087721963

Item ID: 1087721963

Two young beautiful florist girls, taking care of beautiful flowers, picking a bouquet and talking on the phone with a client.Modern flower workshop.Flower boutique.Flower bouquet for a holiday

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Osypian Artur

Osypian Artur

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all