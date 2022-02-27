Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Medium of energetic young Black male software engineer wearing eyeglasses and custom-made face mask, standing by white wall with projection of computer code on it, making presentation
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos